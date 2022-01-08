On David Bowie’s 75th birthday, Iman leads the world in a worldwide celebration.

On David Bowie’s 75th birthday, Iman leads the world in celebration.

In the month of January,

David Bowie’s 75th birthday would have been on August 8, and his widow, Iman, has organized a worldwide celebration.

While some fans are listening to the “Let’s Dance” singer’s music, others are wishing Bowie a happy birthday on social media.

Bowie’s wife Iman has carried on his legacy since his death in 2016 after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Every other photo on her social media is of Bowie or the couple.

So, on what would have been his 75th birthday, Iman has shared some posts in honor of her late husband.

“I exist in two places, here and where you are,” Margaret Atwood said. “Jan 8th (hashtag)BowieForever,” Iman captioned the quote.

Then she retweeted an interview she gave to People about her relationship with David Bowie.

Finally, Iman shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself and David Bowie hugging on a beach around the time of their 1992 wedding.

Although Iman has her back to the camera, we can see David Bowie’s big smile as he embraces his wife.

“January 8th Eternal Memories (hashtag)BowieForever,” Iman wrote in the caption.

This song was written by David Bowie for Elvis Presley, but he did not accept it.

Fans and celebrities, like Iman, have paid tribute to Bowie on social media.

“Happy Birthday to The Thin White Duke,” Lenny Kravitz captioned a photo of himself with Bowie, while Nile Rodgers, Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” collaborator, captioned a photo of himself with Starman with the caption, “Happy Birthday @DavidBowieReal (hashtag)letsdance is my only (hashtag)album w 5 charting (hashtag)singles.”

“Thank you for your (hashtag)faith and (hashtag)love.”

“Happy Birthday David,” Peter Frampton wrote.

I’m constantly thinking of you.

“Missing you,” Prime Video said in a tribute to Bowie, which included photos from some of the singer’s movies, including Labyrinth.

“Today would have been David Bowie’s birthday, but he was always the gift to us,” they wrote.

The ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Duet Between David Bowie and Bing Crosby Almost Didn’t Happen: ‘Take the Lipstick off and Take the Earring Out’

On Jan. 6, at 6 p.m., a live stream concert titled “A Bowie Celebration” will be held.

8 in honor of David Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood, Duran Duran, and others will make appearances.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.