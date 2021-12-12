On Don Knotts’ Final Emotional Day on the Set of the ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ Betty Lynn ‘Cried and Cried.’

Betty Lynn, star of the ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ cried and cried on Don Knotts’ final emotional day on the set of the show.

Betty Lynn, who died recently at the age of 95, is best known for her role as Barney Fife’s sweet and long-suffering girlfriend on The Andy Griffith Show, which she played with Don Knotts.

Here’s what Lynn had to say about the on-screen couple’s final day of filming together as well as her experience working on the classic comedy.

According to Karen Knotts’ Tied Up in Knotts: My Dad and Me, the actor found a family on the set of the Griffith Show while playing Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife’s girlfriend Thelma Lou.

In the foreword to Don Knotts’ daughter’s memoir, she wrote, “I couldn’t wait to go to set, because I loved doing it so much.”

“And as actors, everyone on it was fantastic.”

It was a pleasure to collaborate with them all.

And in today’s show business, that doesn’t happen every week.”

Throughout her career, the actress worked steadily in films and television, alongside legends such as Bette Davis and Maureen O’Hara.

Her work on the Griffith Show, however, was the experience of a lifetime for her.

“I’ve done a lot of movies and things, but being on The Andy Griffith Show is the thing I’m most proud of.”

I adored it.”

Despite how much the actress enjoyed working on the CBS comedy, she was forced to leave due to Knotts’ decision to pursue film work.

In 2019, Lynn told podcast Away Message, “The Andy Griffith Show never signed me to a contract.”

“They’d just call me and tell me I had four days.”

I had no idea if they’d call me back to be a part of it or not.

Finally, I had no choice but to leave due to Don’s absence.

He went to Universal to do movies, which he was ecstatic about because it was something he had always wanted to do.”

“When Don did his last show, that was it for me, I was gone,” Lynn told Karen Knotts about her final episode with Don Knotts on the Griffith Show, which was a difficult day not only for her but also for other actors, including Ron Howard: “When Don did his last show, that was it for me, I was gone.”

I went into the ladies’ room and sobbed uncontrollably.

Ron, too, was overcome with emotion.

Barney was the reason I was there.”

At the age of 95, Lynn passed away in October.

She was one of the final cast members of The Andy Griffith Show.

The fact that…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.