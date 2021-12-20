On Emily in Paris, who does Emily end up with?

Emily in Paris, a NETFLIX original series, has been renewed for a second season just one month after its debut.

The second season will premiere on December 22, 2021.

Emily in Paris is a fictional television drama that follows the life of a Chicago-based social media strategist who relocates to France for work.

Emily, played by Lily Collins, is known for her American ways – she appears to be turned off by cigarette smoking, doesn’t speak French, and is constantly judged for her appearance.

Her role at Savoir, a French marketing firm, is to bring an American perspective to the company.

She gains a following, makes some friends, and battles her love life as the series progresses.

After many episodes of will-they-won’t-they, Emily and her next-door neighbor, Gabriel, get together at the end of season one.

However, Gabriel was dating Emily’s friend, Camille, throughout the season, complicating their relationship.

Season two is expected to focus on the three of them’s relationship, as well as how monogamy is handled in France versus America.

Show creator Darren Star revealed what to expect from the trio in an interview with Digital Spy.

“I believe what happens in the next chapter can be a true exploration of how these three characters’ relationship evolves,” he said.

“Because these aren’t Americans, I think that’s going to be a lot of fun to explore in Season 2.”

It’s a group of French people.

Looking at things through a different lens is a big part of the show for me.”

Lucien Laviscount, who will play Alfie, a London-based banker, will join the cast of Season 2 as a new love interest.

Everyone from Emily in Paris season one’s main cast will be back for season two, with the exception of a few new characters who will appear as recurring characters.

The main cast members are:

On October 2, 2020, Netflix’s Emily in Paris premiered.

The first season is made up of ten episodes that follow Emily, an American, as she travels through France.

The show’s second season will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2021.

Season two of the show began filming in May of 2021.

Each episode lasts approximately 20 to 30 minutes.