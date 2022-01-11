Fez’s story was supposed to end here, according to Euphoria.

Fez’s story was supposed to end like this on Euphoria.

Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco on Euphoria, revealed in season one that Sam Levinson had a different plan for the character.

In his euphoria, Fez came close to breaking a bottle over Nate’s head.

In a recent interview with GQ, released on Monday, Jan.

10, Angus Cloud revealed that the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, had planned to kill off in the first season but had changed his mind.

“I don’t know,” he admitted, “but I guess the character of Fezco was never meant to stick around because they kicked me off the street.”

“I don’t have a clue,” says the narrator.

I was never shown that script.

The narrator says, “No one ever told me.”

In the first season, Fez (Jacob Elordi) is introduced as Rue’s (Zendaya) drug dealer, but he treats her like family, and he warns Nate (Jacob Elordi) to avoid Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

The threat backfires, and it’s implied that Nate informs the cops about Fez, which would have been a great way to kill off the character.

Jacob learned of Fez’s alleged death after he spilled the beans.

“I believe Jacob said to me one day while we were filming the pilot, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains being blown out],'” Angus recalled.

Despite the fact that Angus has no idea how his death scene was supposed to go down, he believes Sam “liked what I did” and decided to make Fez a recurring member of the cast.

And we’re glad he did, because the season two premiere revealed Fez’s backstory, detailing how the drug dealer was raised by Katherine Narducci, his grandmother.

The episode’s title, “There’s My Heart,” was essentially about Fez and his unconventional upbringing.

It explained why Fez’s grandmother was given baby Ashtray (Javon Walton) as collateral, why Fez is slow, and why Fez had no choice but to beat Nate (Elordi) to death at the end of the episode.

“I was super pumped,” Angus recalled the thrilling episode.

That script had me completely enthralled.”

However, he did not enjoy filming the fight scene.

“Man, that was a tough scene to film.”

a substantial amount…

