On Family Reunion, Ashley Jones was chastised for telling her nemesis Jade Cline that she was on the “same drugs as her mother.”

On Family Reunion, Ashley Jones was slammed for telling her nemesis Jade Cline that she’s on the “same drugs as her mother.”

Ashley Jones was chastised by TEEN MOM fans for going too far on Family Reunion.

The day after their massive fight, the reality star claimed she thought Jade Cline was on “the same drugs as her mother.”

The second episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion picked up right where the first left off, with Jade and Ashley in the middle of a raging screaming match.

The brawl, which began as an “airing out” session last week, ended with security holding both MTV stars back as Ashley threatened, “I’m gonna take your head off your shoulders,” and Jade threatened, “teach her a lesson like her mama should.”

In a confessional, Cheyenne Floyd exclaimed, “Not the moms.”

But, as Ashley and her now-husband Bar Jones discussed the next morning, it appeared that Ashley had slept on a particularly vexing remark.

Before telling Bar she “did good last night,” the Teen Mom 2 star added:

“She’s taking the same medications as her mother.”

That’s the best guess I can come up with.”

