On first dates, I send myself drinks from a fictitious secret admirer – trolls say it’s embarrassing, but I have to prove my worth.

On first dates, I send myself drinks from a fictitious secret admirer – trolls say it’s humiliating, but I need to prove my worth.

Let’s be honest: even if we were on the best first date of our lives, we wouldn’t want to appear “overly enthusiastic.”

While our version of being coy entails not responding to texts right away, one woman has revealed how she keeps her dates on their toes – and we think it’s brilliant.

Sofia Franlyn, a TikTok star and podcast host, went viral earlier this week when she shared her first date ritual.

Sofia admitted in a viral video with 2.1 million views that she always sends herself a drink from a fake secret admirer so her date knows she’s in demand.

“When I ‘got to the bathroom’ and pay the bartender to send me an ‘anonymous’ shot so my date doesn’t forget I have options,” she wrote.

“Men love some healthy competition!” Sofia added as a caption to the video.

And it’s not the first time she’s made someone envious.

“I have def sent myself flowers a time or two,” Sofia admitted in the comments.

“Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

“Ladies, the world is your oyster.”

Needless to say, the suggestion sparked some lively discussion in the comments section, with hundreds of women promising to give it a try.

“You’re an icon,” one said.

“I’m doing this next time!” exclaimed another.

Sofia said it’s all about “creating love triangles” to get the guy she wants, while a third called it the “art of seduction.”

The video, however, did not go over well with all viewers.

One viewer remarked, “Why isn’t this considered toxic?”

Another person wrote, “How is it not embarrassing to ask for?”

“OMG, I’m not sure I could.”

“Insecure,” said a third critic.

