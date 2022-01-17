On Fox, what became of Neil Cavuto?

NEIL Cavuto is a consistent presence on Fox News, but he’s had his fair share of health issues over the years.

Neil Cavuto, a 63-year-old New York native, hosts three television shows: Your World with Neil Cavuto, Cavuto Live, and Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

Despite his hectic schedule, he has struggled with health issues for the majority of his career.

The Fox News host is still on the air, but he’s in a lot of pain while filming his shows.

Neil’s Hodgkin’s lymphoma was discovered in 1987.

It’s a cancer that targets the immune system of the body.

After graduating from St. John’s University, he was diagnosed just a few years into his career.

In 1980, he graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a degree in mass communication.

He underwent radiation and chemotherapy, but ten years later, the television personality began to exhibit concerning symptoms once more.

As he told People in 2002, “I was stumbling and falling” during the summer of 1997.

“I’d wake up irritable.”

“My legs felt like they were on stilts.”

However, the symptoms were not caused by the lymphoma.

Multiple sclerosis, a degenerative neurological disease, was diagnosed instead.

“I was silent for three or four days,” he told People.

“I didn’t want to say anything to anyone.”

I was furious with the world.

Was I a Nazi stormtrooper in a previous life?”

Neil hasn’t been defeated by his diagnosis.

He kept working while telling Your World with Neil Cavuto viewers what was going on.

“My shoulders can’t move, my head spins, and I can’t feel my arms or legs when it’s really bad,” he told People.

He is, however, adamant about continuing to do his job and progressing.

Cavuto said to the outlet, “I’m not a cause and I’m not a statement.”

“I want to be judged on my actions, not my illness.”

“It’s a drag, but life isn’t a drag,” he said.

“Blind spots can be seen.”

You can balance them or my hand will feel the bad news and forget the good.”

Neil now hosts three shows on Fox News and Fox Business Network, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Charles Payne announced on Monday, January 17, 2022, that he will host Neil Cavuto’s Your World.

The host — who has three children with his wife, Mary Fulling, whom he married in October 1983 — took a vacation and is now back on the air.

Some of the viewers weren’t overjoyed…

