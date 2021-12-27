On ‘Gilmore Girls,’ Alexis Bledel was subjected to a disturbing hospital butts prank in Season 3.

‘Gilmore Girls’ star Alexis Bledel was subjected to a disturbing prank involving hospital butts in Season 3.

“I’ve seen a lot of butts today,” Rory Gilmore said on Gilmore Girls, and it appears that he was partially correct.

During Season 3, Alexis Bledel filmed scenes in a hospital in which her character made a remark about the overly-revealing hospital gowns.

The comment inspired a crew member to play a disturbing yet hilarious prank on Bledel, as Gilmore Girls Key Set Costumer Valerie Campbell recently revealed on social media.

Rory visited the hospital where Sherry Tinsdale (Mädchen Amick) and Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe) were giving birth to baby GiGi in Gilmore Girls Season 3 Episode 13, “Dear Emily and Richard.”

Rory was left stranded with Sherry, much to his dismay, because all of Sherry’s friends had to leave for work.

Rory attempted to push through the uncomfortable situation at first.

However, she succumbed to the pressure and sought assistance from Lorelai (Lauren Graham).

“I’m here all by myself, trying to stay calm,” she explained, “but I’m starting to feel nauseous.”

“And there’s a smell in the hospital, and noises, and those gowns don’t stay closed, and I’ve seen a lot of butts today!”

Rory looked up after the phone call ended to see another bare backside walking past her.

During one take of the phone call scene, Bledel received a pleasant surprise, according to Campbell.

The costumer explained in a TikTok video that a Gilmore Girls production assistant (PA) decided to prank Bledel by replacing the extra walking past her with his butt exposed at the end of the scene.

“Danny, one of our favorite PAs, walked straight in front of Alexis, dressed in nothing but a hospital gown.”

It was either the first or last shot.

“But boy, that image was etched in her mind,” Campbell said.

“It was funny since he was a beloved member of the crew,” she later added.

“However, [Alexis] was stunned.”

Despite the fact that that particular take was not used in the show, Campbell said the crew captured it on film.

That is undoubtedly one method of capturing a genuine reaction.

Bledel hasn’t mentioned the joke in any interviews, so it didn’t seem to bother the Gilmore Girls star too much.

