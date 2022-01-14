On GMA, Britney Spears slams Jamie Lynn’s “lies,” saying she’s “never worked for anything and is profiting off her career.”

BRITNEY Spears responded to Jamie Lynn Spears’ interview on Good Morning America on social media, slamming her sister for telling ‘lies’ and claiming she’s ‘never worked for anything.’

The younger Spears sister made an appearance on the morning show to promote her new book.

Britney revealed that she had been feeling under the weather in a lengthy Twitter post.

She said she had a fever of 104 degrees and was drowsy while watching Jamie Lynn on GMA.

“So I got really sick last night…,” the singer explained.

I had a 104 fever, possibly higher because I stopped checking!!!! I’m never sick, so if I do, I’m a drama queen!!!! I needed Aleve for the pain in my head…

Nothing was available to me…

‘Can you please go get me something to relieve the pain in my head, my fever is pretty high…’ I called security.

“I said, ‘Sorry, no.'”

I am unable to leave the premises.

‘Of course, unless there’s an emergency and I have a 104 fever…’ I told him the other security leave sometimes in emergencies… it wasn’t what he said to me, it WAS THE SARCASM IN HIS VOICE WHEN HE TOLD ME HE COULDN’T GO GET IT FOR ME… oh well…

“I checked my phone and noticed that my sister had done her book promotion interview…

I watched it while suffering from a 104-degree fever, which was actually kind of nice because it forced me to surrender to not caring.

“I couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad… of course, I’m a drama queen when I’m sick, so I thought I was dying!!! I’m not joking…”

My body was covered in chill bumps, as if I were freezing, but I was extremely hot and couldn’t move…. it was pretty intense.

“I’m fine today, just sore from the fever, which has made my head extremely sensitive!!!! I couldn’t even touch my own body because my skin was too sensitive,” she continued.

Okay, enough about my illness…

Anyway, my sister mentioned two things that bothered me: how out of control my behavior was.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at the time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of remixing her songs…

I understand how strange it may appear…

