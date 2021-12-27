On GMA today, where is Robin Roberts?

Today on GMA, where is Robin Roberts?

ROBIN ROBERTS is an anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America.

Roberts made history when she became the first woman of color and the first openly LGBTQ(plus) woman to host Jeopardy! in 2021.

As the year draws to a close, ABC News has released its annual year-end special.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, from 9-11 p.m. ESTPST, Robin Roberts will host the two-hour primetime special on ABC.

The Year: 2021 is the title of the special, which will be available on Hulu the following day.

The primetime special was described in detail on the ABC News website.

“The Year: 2021” includes reports on the year’s most significant historical events, such as breakthroughs in space exploration and vaccines, the race to save the planet from global warming, and how America continues to rebuild and reopen after two years of living in a pandemic, as well as the year’s most talked-about pop culture moments, such as film and television milestones.

Roberts’ status with GMA became a topic of discussion in August 2021.

Roberts is taking a break from the show to go on a much-needed vacation with her partner, Amber Laign, which is why she hasn’t been seen on it.

“See you in September!” Roberts captioned a video posted on social media on August 20, 2021.

Roberts is seen dancing and waving to the camera while blowing kisses to the crew and saying “Bye-bye!” in the video.

Roberts has had a busy year in 2021, not only keeping up with her GMA duties, but also guest-hosting Jeopardy! and launching her new Disney(plus) show, Turning the Tables.

Prior to publication, The US Sun contacted ABC for comment on her return but received no response.

Following Roberts’ announcement that she would be stepping down from her GMA hosting duties, rumors began to circulate that she and her GMA co-host were feuding over a newly filed lawsuit against the show’s former top producer.

Kirstyn Crawford, a GMA producer, filed a lawsuit against Michael Corn, the former top producer, on August 25, 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal, alleging that he sexually assaulted her and fostered a toxic work environment.

Corn has since denied the allegations and said he intends to fight them in court, but that hasn’t stopped the GMA co-hosts from debating their validity.

Multiple staff members who attended a team-wide call on the topic claimed that Roberts said, “If this happened to someone on my team,…” according to The Daily Beast.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.