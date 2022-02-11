On Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway makes a mistake, almost revealing the identity of Masked Singer’s star.

On Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway makes a blunder by almost revealing the identity of Masked Singer’s star.

Lorraine Kelly informed the 54-year-old presenter and co-host Ben Shepherd that Joel Dommett would be dropping in to talk all about the ITV competition ahead of the final this weekend.

“There might be someone you recognize from Masked Singer on as well,” she teased.

“I know… I’m excited!” Kate exclaimed, and Ben smiled and added, “You know.”

Kate quickly retracted her statement, saying, “Yeah, uh, I don’t know.”

I believe I know what you’re talking about, but I’m not the right person to ask.

Oh my god, I have no idea what I’m supposed to know or not know! Lorraine! I’m so perplexed!”

Ben joked, “Don’t save her Lorraine, there’s no saving her!”

Fans believe Charlotte Church is behind the Mushroom costume, with many speculating that Kate only found out because she interviewed her for ITV’s Life Stories.

Viewers have picked up on clues that lead them to believe the opera star is behind the mask.

It happened after she hit a super impressive operatic note at the end of a semi-final performance on Saturday night, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

“Mushroom can sing! That last bit was Charlotte Church,” one fan commented.

“Only Charlotte Church can sing that well,” a second concurred.

Mushroom, without a doubt.”

“It’s Charlotte Church,” a third said.

She’s an opera singer, so she’ll be able to hit those high notes.”

After spotting clues last month, they initially assumed it was the mother-of-three.

“I love Mushroom – fantastic singer, brilliant at accents, and SUCH a fun-gi!” one person exclaimed.

“Has to be Charlotte Church, now that the evidence supports her!

“Sang at George W BUSH’s inauguration, was in Under MILK Wood, was a JUDGE on Over The Rainbow, and hosted a CHAT show.”

MaskedSingerUK (hashtag)

Meanwhile, Joel has promised that one of the celebrities in Saturday’s final will be a complete surprise to the audience.

Joel, 36, was asked on ITV’s Lorraine today if the identities of any of the remaining celebs beneath the masks had surprised him.

“I lose my mind! It comes out of nowhere for sure,” he said of the mysterious star, who could be Panda, Mushroom, or Robobunny.

“I was really, really happy with the outcome,” he told Lorraine Kelly. “It’s such a special finale.”

On Saturday, the celebrity guessing game with an A-list cast comes to an end.

Joss Stone, aka Sausage, was the winner last year, and she’ll be back this year…

