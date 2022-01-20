On ‘Good Sam,’ Sophia Bush reunites with co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz from ‘One Tree Hill.’

The girls have re-united!

Sophia Bush’s current CBS medical drama, Good Sam, will reunite her with One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, the network announced Thursday.

The network also released the first photo of Bush, Burton, and Lenz on the Toronto set along with the news.

Burton and Lenz, who co-starred with Bush on the WBCW show for the majority of its nine-season run, will guest star in an upcoming episode that begins filming on Thursday.

They’ll play Gretchen and Amy Taylor, sisters who meet Dr.

When Amy is admitted to Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, Sam Griffith (Bush) is there.

Since the end of One Tree Hill in 2012, the trio has remained close, and they recently launched “Drama Queens,” a popular podcast that revisits their personal experiences filming the show.

Bush reunited with Gina Rodriguez, with whom she co-starred on Jane the Virgin, in the most recent episode of Good Sam, which Rodriguez directed.

After her boss falls into a coma, Sam, a talented heart surgeon, rises to the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery.

Her father, the haughty and difficult but iconic Dr.

Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), who has never admired Sam’s surgical or life brilliance.

When he wakes up months later from his coma, Sam is faced with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who has never respected her.

Wednesdays at 10 p.m., Good Sam airs.

CBS at 10:00 a.m. ETPT

