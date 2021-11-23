On Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday, Justin Bieber pays a heartfelt tribute to her.

Justin Bieber is showing his affection for his wife Hailey Bieber.

The musician paid a touching tribute to his ladylove on her 25th birthday.

Justin, 27, commemorated Hailey’s special day on Instagram on Monday with a slideshow of adorable photos and a heartfelt message of support and gratitude.

“To my sweetheart’s birthday squish.”

You hold a special place in my heart.

“My eyes and lips belong to you,” he wrote, displaying his poetic side.

“You have me.”

I consider myself extremely fortunate to be yours.

“I’ll always love you.”

“Until you became my wife, life made no sense.”

“You, my queen, are more than enough for me, and I will spend every day making you feel like the queen that you are,” he continued. “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you.”

The touching words were accompanied by a series of adorable photos of the happy couple from various adventures throughout their marriage.

The photos told the story of a beautiful lovestruck couple, from shots of them snorkeling to chilling on the beach and in the park around sunset to photos of them enjoying fine meals together.

“Happy birthday, baby,” as your grandmother would say in her Portuguese accent.

:)” Justin ended his heartfelt tribute.

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) shared a post.

Justin and Hailey married in September of 2018.

In October, the “Peaches” singer released Justin Bieber: Our World, a new Amazon Prime documentary in which he revealed his desire to become a father, and that he hopes to do so soon.

Hailey asks him if he has any plans for the year 2021 in the documentary, which follows his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.

“My goal for 2021 is to keep setting goals and having fun while doing so,” Justin says.

“Make certain I prioritize my family.”

And hopefully we’ll get a little nugget out of it.”

A source told ET in May that the couple was enjoying their marriage while also focusing on their careers.

The source stated, “Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid.”

“As a married couple, they’ve really found their stride and are enjoying their time together.”

