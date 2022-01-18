On Betty White’s 100th birthday, her assistant shares one of the comedian’s final photos.

As she shared a special photo of the late actress on Facebook, Betty White’s assistant Kiersten described her as “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.”

The heartfelt eulogies keep coming.

On Betty White’s 100th birthday, her assistant shared what could be one of the last photos taken of the Hollywood legend.

On January, Betty posted on her verified Facebook page.

Kiersten, the comedian’s assistant, shared a photo of her wearing a bright green patterned jacket and white pants while sitting in a floral-print chair.

“On this special day,” Kiersten wrote, “I wanted to share this photo of Betty.”

“She was radiant, beautiful, and as happy as she’d ever been.”

Thanks to everyone who is helping to make the world a better place today and every day.”

Betty’s photo was taken on December, according to the assistant.

She is 20 years old, and she believes it is one of the last photographs ever taken of her.

In December, the Golden Girls star died at the age of 99 in her Los Angeles home.

Just two weeks before her milestone birthday, she died at the age of 31.

Betty died of a cerebrovascular accident or stroke, according to her death certificate obtained by E! News.

Six days before her death, she had a stroke.

Following the news of Betty’s death, a number of her former co-stars and other celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude for her friendship.

“The world looks different now,” Ryan Reynolds wrote on Instagram, referring to Betty’s role in the 2009 film The Proposal.

She excelled at going against the grain.

She grew old, but not old enough.

Betty, we’ll miss you.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who worked with Betty on White on Hot in Cleveland, The Client List, and the 2011 Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine, posted a tearful video message to Instagram.

“I fell in love with Betty White when I was a kid watching The Golden Girls with my grandmother,” Jennifer said. “Then I got to work with her and I fell in love with her for real.”

“And I had the greatest honor and pleasure of being extremely close to her and referring to her as a truly wonderful friend.”

“She’s one of my closest pals.”

Paying respects…

