On her 100th birthday, just weeks after her death at the age of 99, Betty White’s final interview will air in a tribute film.

Just weeks after her death at the age of 99, Betty White’s final interview will air in a tribute film on her 100th birthday.

On her 100th birthday, just weeks after her death at the age of 99, BETTY White’s final interview will air in theaters as part of a tribute film.

After suffering a stroke six days prior, the actress died on New Year’s Eve.

Betty’s life will be commemorated in a one-night screening, which was originally planned to commemorate the legendary actress’s landmark birthday.

The film was originally titled “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” but it was renamed “Betty White: A Celebration” after her death.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, producer Steve Boettcher revealed that the tribute was Betty’s idea.

“She came up with the idea.”

‘I want my fans to know this,’ she said, and we’ve been asked to share it.

It’s been requested that we share it on social media.

“The only place we thought was right was to put it in the film and share it with her friends, family, and fans who will be there,” he explained.

Since Betty’s death, the screening has grown to nearly 1,500 theaters across the United States.

While the filmmakers debated whether or not to hold the screening to commemorate Betty’s 100th birthday, they ultimately decided that airing the film was what Betty would have wanted.

“We had to pull the film back because it had already been completed and distributed to theaters.”

“The first thing we did was sit down and talk with our team and Betty’s team about whether we should just cancel?” Steve said to the publication.

“Betty’s team pushed us forward, saying things like, ‘No, she wouldn’t want this.'”

Let’s go.

That was the big decision that weekend.”

Betty’s final onscreen interview was difficult to watch, according to the producer, who reflected on the experience: “Betty loved getting glammed up, as she called it.”

She adored the dress, hair, and overall appearance.

“It’s probably a minute or two of her just looking directly at the camera as the graciously fun, warm Betty.”

She thanks all of her fans for their support over the years, as well as those who came out on the 17th to see the movie.

Betty’s twinkle is all there is to it.”

“The great thing about it is that she didn’t read it from a teleprompter or have a script,” he continued.

Betty to the end, she improvised it.

“She’s a natural born performer with the ability to go with the flow and do things on the spot.”

She was an expert at it.

You can’t help but get goosebumps when you hear her for the first time when you watch it.

“It’s just so sweet.”

“Betty White: A..” by Fathom Events

Latest News from Infosurhoy.