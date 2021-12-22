On her 28th birthday, Jinger Duggar is SNUBBED by her entire family, with only friends posting tributes on the special day.

JINGER Duggar’s family snubbed her on her 28th birthday on Tuesday, with no one posting heartfelt tributes to her.

Only friends celebrated the Counting On star, who recently slammed her brother Josh for being “dishonorable” after he was found guilty of child pornography charges.

Jinger’s family, despite its size, did not send her any birthday greetings.

After the scandal of her brother’s child pornography conviction, the newly-minted 28-year-old has been looking for good things to celebrate, but it appears that the other Duggars did not think her big day was worth celebrating.

Jinger only had a few sweet messages from friends to reshare on Instagram instead.

Constanza Herrero, a singer, shared a throwback photo of the two of them at her bridal shower on Instagram.

For the occasion, they both dressed up and wore decorative earrings – champagne for Jinger and “Bride” for Constanza.

With a slew of heart emojis, the singer wrote alongside the photo of the friends snuggling up and smiling for the camera, “Happy birthday, beautiful friend!!! So thankful for your life.”

“Thank you!! Love you, Stanz!” Jinger wrote alongside the photo on her own Instagram Story.

She’d also shared another photo of the Counting On star, this time of the two of them dressed up and laughing.

Constanza wrote, “Life is fun with you in it.”

In honor of Jinger’s birthday, another friend, Victoria Ketcham, posted a video of herself and her husband, Jeremy, showing off Jinger’s book.

“Just cleaning up at the bookstore…Happy Birthday Jinger Vuolo!” she wrote with it.

Jinger enjoyed the video and reshared it, writing back, “Haha! Thanks, girl! Love you!”

There were no further tributes from her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, or any of her siblings.

The mother-of-two hasn’t revealed how she, her husband, and her children celebrated their special day, but she and Jeremy did go on a romantic Christmas date earlier this week.