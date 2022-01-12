On her 35th birthday, Ryan Dorsey pays tribute to Naya Rivera.

On what would have been her 35th birthday, Ryan Dorsey is remembering his ex-wife, Naya Rivera.

Ryan paid tribute to the late Glee actress and expressed how proud he knows she would be of their 6-year-old son, Josey, in a statement released to People.

Ryan, who was married to Naya from 2014 to 2018, said, “She knew how willing Josey was to share his things, but she’d be so proud to see how he’ll give things he loves away to friends or donate them.”

“When he’s watching TV, he has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh,” he continued, “that’s kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so.”

Despite the fact that Naya’s death occurred over a year ago, Ryan still finds it surreal.

“I find myself shaking my head at least once a day,” Ryan said, “as if it’s still unbelievable, so surreal that she’s gone.”

“I could almost hear her screaming today, ‘OMG, I’m almost 40!’ It’s difficult to write this with tears streaming down my face.

“It’s f**king real,” she says.

Naya went missing on July 8 after taking a boat ride on California’s Lake Piru with her then-4-year-old son.

It took five days for her body to be found.

The cause of Naya’s death was determined to be accidental drowning.

On July 24, she was laid to rest.

Ryan’s statement comes just days after Nickayla Rivera, Naya’s sister, posted her own tribute to her sister.

The 28-year-old model first touched on her background and upbringing before sharing how Naya’s death changed her life in a video titled “allow me to reintroduce myself,” which she posted on YouTube two days before Naya’s birthday.

Nickayla said she was in a “dark place” mentally, worried about her career and future.

“2020 was going to be my year,” she thought at the time, until her family tragically died.

“My sister, Naya, died in July of 2020.

And I was completely taken aback when that happened.

“Everyone in my family was stunned,” she said.

“It was as if someone yanked the rug out from under us and we didn’t even notice.”

Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her 35th Birthday