On her first Christmas without Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II struggled a little, but her family ‘brightened’ the occasion.

On her first Christmas without Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II struggled a little, but her family ‘brightened’ the day.

While celebrating the holiday for the first time in more than 70 years without Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II had a somewhat somber Christmas.

“Christmas without Prince Philip by her side was a bit of a struggle for the queen,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It didn’t help that she couldn’t spend the day with her entire family.”

The 95-year-old monarch spent the holidays alone, away from her extended family, and without Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

“She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up,” the source says, adding that her grandson Prince William “liaised” with Prince Charles, who visited the queen on Christmas, and Princess Anne, who was spending the holiday alone, to arrange a group Zoom call with the monarch.

The virtual celebration also helped make William, 39, and Duchess Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ holiday, according to the source.

They were having a party at Anmer Hall, their country house in Norfolk, England.

“Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen,” the insider tells Us, “but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas.”

“And the kids were overjoyed to share their gifts with their great-grandmother.”

Her Majesty was scheduled to fly from Windsor to Sandringham on Wednesday, December 22, but had to cancel due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, as previously reported by Us.

The holiday switch came just a few days after the queen canceled her annual Christmas party, which had been scheduled for December 21.

“I know the queen didn’t go to church at Windsor during that weekend, which she normally would’ve done, just to keep everyone safe for Christmas day just in case things can go ahead,” royal expert Kerene Barefield told Us exclusively at the time.

Despite being separated from her children and grandchildren (the Queen shared Charles, 73, Anne, 71, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward with her late husband), Elizabeth continued to speak.

