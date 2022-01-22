On Her First Date with ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Co-Star Peter Herman, Mariska Hargitay was in tears.

Mariska Hargitay’s First Date With ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Co-Star Peter Herman Left Her in Tears

Mariska Hargitay met her husband, Peter Hermann, on the set of Law & Order: SVU. In a recent interview, Hargitay revealed how she felt when she first saw Hermann and how he made her cry on their first date.

The first episode of Law and Order: SVU aired in 1999.

So, when Hermann joined the cast as Trevor Langan in 2002, Hargitay had already completed a few seasons as Olivia Benson, the series’ lead.

Hargitay revealed how nervous she was when she first saw Hermann on set in a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s show.

And she admitted to joking around with him, much to the chagrin of her co-star Christopher Meloni.

“I was nervous, and I heard he was German, and I didn’t know what to do,” Hargitay recalled.

“And he says, ‘That’s funny.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And Chris Meloni says, ‘No.'”

Hargitay was smitten, to say the least.

“I was so nervous on the first day, and I felt very, he was very handsome, and it was distracting,” she said.

“And then on other days, he’d come back, and all the producers would look at me and give me eyes and stuff… I’d never been like that to anyone before, and it was funny because you know I was single.”

When she met Hermann, Hargitay was 35 years old.

And she was ready to marry as soon as she met the right man.

Hermann had invited her to church on their first date, she told Barrymore.

That day, she was in the process of moving and initially refused.

When Hermann insisted, the actor gave in and agreed to meet him at the church.

“Oh, come on,’ he said.

It’s been one hour.

“It’s been an hour,” Hargitay reminisced.

“It was absolutely hilarious.”

I couldn’t stop myself from going to church.”

Tonight’s ace is @Mariska!!! Actor, advocate, director, producer….

What’s next, PITCHER?? @Mets pic.twitter.comYBisSprWwS

While they were sitting in church, Hargitay realized she wanted to marry Hermann.

And she burst into tears as she realized what had happened.

“I remember going to church on that day,” the Law and Order: SVU star recalled.

“And I’m crying, and he thinks it’s because the sermon has moved me so much, and I’m crying because…”

