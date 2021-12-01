On her stunning Vogue cover shoot, Lady Gaga was mistaken for Carol Vorderman, 60.

During her stunning Vogue cover shoot, Lady Gaga was mistaken for Carol Vorderman, 60.

Countdown star Carol Vorderman was mistaken for Lady Gaga on the iconic British Vogue cover.

For the stunning cover shoot, the 35-year-old Rain On Me singer channeled a bold 80s look, which prompted a makeup artist fan of the 60-year-old TV host to do a double take.

Alexis Day, a makeup artist and hairstylist, posted a photo of the December issue of British Vogue on Instagram, tagging Carol in the caption.

“On first glance, I swear I thought this was the legend @carolvorders,” she wrote alongside the cover.

“However, it appears that Lady Gaga is channeling some classic 1980s vorders.”

“British Vogue, I really think you need (hashtag)CarolVorderman on the cover tbh instead of Madge,” Alexis joked.

“In any case, I’ll be there.”

Thank you for the glam, I’ll do it for my CV.”

The celebrity makeup artist included a poll on the Instagram slide, asking “Vorders or not?” to which 90% of respondents said “YES.”

She then added a third slide, which featured a side-by-side comparison of an 80s Carol, back in her Countdown days, next to the Lady Gaga Vogue cover.

Carol’s photo was captioned “Gaga,” and the House of Gucci actress was captioned “Vorders.”

“There are two of them.

Alexis wrote underneath, “TWINS The OG (hashtag)Vorders @carolvorders wins it for me tbh.”

Carol reposted Alexis’ Instagram story, implying that she either agrees with or is flattered by her comparison.

Carol, a mother of two, has been dubbed the “British Kim Kardashian” in the past.

She’s in incredible shape at 60 years old and has made no secret of her desire to be compared to Kim Kardashian, 41, of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.