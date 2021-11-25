On his 11th birthday, John Travolta honors his “Beautiful Boy” Ben.

John Travolta’s 11-year-old son recently celebrated his 11th birthday.

On social media, the actor wished his “beautiful boy,” Ben, a happy birthday.

John is seen with his son and daughter Ella in the photo, which was shared on Tuesday.

“Wishing you a wonderful birthday, my lovely boy.”

“Your father adores you!” wrote the Saturday Night Fever star on his sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday Ben!” Ella added, as well as her own tribute to her baby brother, “Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know.”

You continue to inspire me and make our lives better.

“I’m in love with you!”

Since his wife, Kelly Preston, died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, John has been sharing more and more about his time with his children.

John opened up to Kevin Hart in August about his son’s fears that he would die after Kelly died.

‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,’ [Ben] said to me once,’ John recalled during an appearance on Hart to Heart.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing,’ and I went over the distinctions between my long life and her short life.”

“But, Ben, you know how much you love the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life,” I said.

“I said, ‘Your brother [Jett] left at 16,'” he said.

Too inexperienced.

Your mother died when she was 57 years old.

That was a very young age.

‘But who am I to say?’

In addition to Ben, Kelly and John were also the parents of Jett, who died in a car accident while on a family vacation in 2009.

‘I could die tomorrow,’ I said.

You certainly have the capability.

Anybody can do it.

So let’s look at it from the perspective that it’s a part of life.

You’re unsure of what you’re talking about.

“You just do your best to live as long as possible,” John added.

In the video below, you can learn more about this.

