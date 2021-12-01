On his 18th birthday, Bindi Irwin honors her older brother Robert with a “Stocked Fridge.”

Bindi Irwin Celebrates Brother Robert’s 18th Birthday with a “Stocked Fridge”

Bindi Irwin joked that she always keeps a “fully stocked fridge” for her 18-year-old brother Robert Irwin.

Find out more about his birthday celebrations in the sections below.

This Wildlife Warrior is no longer a child!

Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin’s son, celebrated his 18th birthday with his family and friends at Australia Zoo on Wednesday, Dec.

In honor of his 18th birthday, Terri and sister Bindi Irwin joined the photographer for a day of fun at the zoo.

“Happy 18th to the best,” Bindi, 23, wrote on Instagram.

“You’ve been promoted to uncle this year and taken on the world,” she said, referring to his relationship with her 8-month-old daughter, Grace.

Bindi wrote, “I can’t wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you.”

“I’ll be here for you always, always (with a fully stocked fridge).”

“Thank you B! Love you (and your fully stocked fridge) so much,” Robert replied, in true younger brother fashion.

At Australia Zoo, he unveiled new statues of three different wombats to commemorate his birthday.

Guests took part in clay workshops, a photo station, pony rides, and other activities while waiting for their turn.

Robert shared his plans for an “exciting” birthday to mark his transition into adulthood in a video announcement released ahead of the event.

He remarked, “How crazy is that! It feels very surreal to be an adult.”

“I’ll be feeding the crocodiles in there, which is a good day to celebrate any day, I reckon.”

“It’s truly extraordinary to be able to connect people with wildlife, especially on my birthday,” Robert said in a zoo press release. “I hope that this inspires them to one day become true conservationists and save wildlife.”

“Today, Robert, along with his mother Terri and sister Bindi, continues to honor Steve’s legacy through the important work of globally recognized charity Wildlife Warriors,” according to the press release.

Above is a video of him making his announcement.

