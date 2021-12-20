On his birthday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a message for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Over the weekend, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin turned 57, and he received a message from one of his close friends.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson used Instagram to send Austin a message.

He also shared videos of Austin drinking two beers on his birthday and the two battling in WWE over the years.

“Happy Birthday to my all-time greatest rivalry and friend from our wild and ground-breaking days in the business that’ll forever be in our blood,” Johnson wrote.

It’s difficult to put into words how much HELL we raised in arenas and stadiums all over the world.

We ripped each other open and bled profusely.

That’s exactly what we did.

Blood, Sweat, Respect, Rock Bottoms, Stunners, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer, Beer

FOR YEARS, EVERY SINGLE NIGHT”

“And as much as we had a good time, the [WWE] crowds had an even better time. Happy Birthday, my brother.”

And thank you “for the house” for all those years, and for a partnership that resulted in the biggest box office draw in pro wrestling history.” Austin and Johnson were the faces of WWE in the late 1990s, also known as “The Attitude Era.”

Austin has established himself as the top man in the business while Johnson was on the rise in WWE.

Austin and Johnson would face off against each other three times at WrestleMania, with Austin winning two of the matches.

Johnson defeated Austin in what would be his final match with the company in the third meeting, which took place at WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

“He knew I didn’t want to go, and it was a difficult decision for me to make,” Austin said of Johnson in his Aandamp;E biography. “I remember just laying there in front of 70,000, man, and saying, ‘Man, I love you too.’ I told him I loved him.”

I said, ‘I love you, too.’ Two big-ass, tough-ass guys telling each other in front of millions of people that they love each other.”

Johnson would leave WWE soon after to pursue a career in film.

Johnson is now one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, while Austin is a well-known television personality.

