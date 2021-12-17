On his newest shirt, WWE refers to Roman Reigns as the Needle Mover.

Roman Reigns of WWE currently has a number of names and titles, including the Tribal Chief, but he has recently added a new one to the mix.

Reigns said he was a “legitimate needle mover” after a big match against John Cena at SummerSlam, though it was also a dig at CM Punk, who he said was never as good as he thought he was.

The WWE shop now has a new shirt featuring Reigns’ logo and the words Needle Mover with a gauge at the top (via Fightful).

Jobber, Mid-Carder, Main Eventer, and Tribal Chief are the four areas in which the shirt’s gauge is divided.

The new Needle Mover shirt is available now.

Reigns’ original comments can be found below, along with what he told Ariel Helwani.

“I can see it from both sides,” said Reigns.

“Isn’t it true that a rising tide lifts all boats? Everyone benefits?”

So I believe there is that strange threshold, but those statements are coming from bitter people who may have imagined themselves to be better than they were.

When it came down to it, CM Punk wasn’t as good or as over as John Cena, and he didn’t move the needle as much as The Rock did.

It was simply how things were.”

“From the perspective of a full-time performer, I understand the frustration and desire for more, but as I previously stated, you have to take it.”

“I’m a full-time performer, but I’ve done everything I can to stay in this position, to be in this position, and to continue to create opportunities for myself to be in the main event of a SummerSlam against John Cena,” Reigns said.

“If anyone tries to push me out of that situation, I’m going to fight like hell to keep the ground I’ve gained.”

It’s one of those debatable topics where we can go back and forth and change our perspectives if you’re one of those people who can see things through different eyes, but I truly believe that if more eyeballs are brought to our product — and, of course, it depends on who it is, but a guy like John Cena who is starring in multiple films this summer so — and…

WWE Calls Roman Reigns the Needle Mover on Newest Shirt