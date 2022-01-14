On ‘Impractical Jokers,’ will Joe Gatto be replaced?

Will Joe Gatto on ‘Impractical Jokers’ be replaced?

Fans of the truTV prank show Impractical Jokers are mourning their loss.

Joe Gatto, one-fourth of The Tenderloins comedy troupe at the center of the show, has announced his departure from the show, which follows “four lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other.”

The news of his departure sparked a flurry of speculation among fans, including whether Joe would be replaced.

Requests for comment from TruTV were not immediately returned, but here’s what we know so far.

Joe announced his departure from Impractical Jokers on December 1st.

31, in an Instagram post that was “serious-than-usual.”

“I just wanted to let you all know that Impractical Jokers is no longer a part of my life,” he wrote.

“I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

I must, however, take a step back due to some personal issues.”

The comedian revealed that he and his wife, Bessy, had divorced and that he would be taking some time off “to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

He also discussed his friendships with James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, who played his co-stars on the show.

“My relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life, aside from my family,” Joe continued.

“I’m confident they’ll continue to make people laugh all over the world.”

Even though you only see the four of us, this show is only possible because of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes.

I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each of them.”

Joe expressed his gratitude for his fans and supporters at the end of his post.

“They say laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some over the last ten years.”

Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, especially in these strange and difficult times.

I hope and am excited to come up with new ways to entertain you as I work through the challenges I’m facing.”

The news of Joe’s departure drew a lot of attention on the internet.

His co-stars were among those who spoke out, releasing a joint statement on their social media accounts.

Q, Sal, and Murr confirmed the continuation of Impractical Jokers in the statement, with filming set to begin in January 2022.

They were successful in this…

