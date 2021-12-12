On Instagram, Chloé Lukasiak’s girlfriend gushes about the ‘Dance Moms’ alum.

Chloé Lukasiak has lived her life in the spotlight thanks to her time on Dance Moms.

She was a founding member of the reality TV show and became a household name at the age of nine.

Over the years, Lukasiak’s fans have been devoted to him.

At the age of 20, the dancer is pursuing an acting career while studying at Pepperdine University for her Bachelor’s degree.

Lukasiak also recently revealed to her fans that she has a girlfriend.

Brooklinn Khoury, Lukasiak’s girlfriend, is a runner.

Skateboarding, rather than dance, is her preferred mode of expression.

They’ve been dating for a little more than a year and recently made their relationship public.

In fact, Khoury recently posted on Instagram about her admiration for the Dance Moms alum.

The skateboarder and influencer expressed her love for her girlfriend in a sweet anniversary post.

Khoury captioned photos of herself and Lukasiak on Instagram with the caption, “November was our one year.”

“This year has been, by far, the best year of my life because of you. @chloelukasiak I’ll always love the way you get excited about the smell of Barnes and Noble, or the way you scream when you’re excited about a movie, or how you always have fresh cookies on the stove, and you can’t resist cold stone.

You’ve taught me patience and shown me so much love, kindness, and compassion, among other things.

I will cherish our love for each other for the rest of my life.

“I adore you.”

Chloé Lukasiak of ‘Dance Moms’ Reveals If She’s Still Dancing Today

Lukasiak isn’t afraid to tell her girlfriend how much she loves her.

“I love you,” the star of A Cowgirl’s Story replied.

Brooke Hyland, a former castmate of Lukasiak’s, also expressed her admiration for the couple, writing, “Love u both!!”

The happy couple appears to genuinely enjoy each other’s company, even dressing up for Halloween 2021 as Harry Potter and Dobby.

Lukasiak even surprised Khoury with a picnic (dubbed “smile day”) in November to commemorate the one-year anniversary of a particularly traumatic day in her life.

Lukasiak wrote on Instagram about her girlfriend Brooklinn, “4 days ago marked 1 year since Brooklinn was attacked by a dog.”

“Despite all of the challenges she’s faced over the last year, she’s remained the most incredible…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.