On Instagram, Colton Underwood pays a heartfelt tribute to ‘Love’ Jordan C Brown, formally announcing their relationship.

On Instagram, Colton Underwood pays heartfelt tribute to ‘Love’ Jordan C Brown, formally announcing their relationship.

Colton Underwood has made his romance with Jordan C Brown public, just days after the premiere of his Coming Out Colton docuseries.

On Saturday, December 4, the former Bachelor captioned a series of Instagram Story snaps, “Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love.”

Brown, for his part, shared photos from his 39th birthday celebrations on Friday, December 3, which he shared with his beau.

While the pair, who were first linked in September, have rarely shared social media photos together, the Bachelor in Paradise alum subtly supported Brown after he recently attended the Baby 2 Baby gala.

“,” Underwood wrote in November in response to his partner’s post.

The author of First Time couldn’t stop gushing about his “love” earlier this month.

“I’m happy, I’m in love, and I’m in a good place,” the Illinois native told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his Netflix series, which premiered earlier this week.

Underwood confirmed that his family had already met Brown and approved of their relationship in the miniseries, which chronicled his private and public coming-out journey.

“As far as that goes, everything has gone pretty smoothly,” he told Us.

“What was also cool was that after the show, I had no idea what was going to happen.”

I was aware that I was still coming out, and I am.

So there are still some issues to resolve.

… My friends and support group have been extremely beneficial and impactful.”

“I just want that time for us,” Underwood told Us, while he said he was “not hiding” his romance.

Months after publicly coming out, the former football player and the political strategist were spotted canoodling on a Hawaiian vacation.

“They were making out and snuggling together on the lounge chairs by the pool,” an eyewitness said at the time.

The couple “were tanning and swimming,” according to the insider.

They were very open about their PDA and did not hide it.”

The pair’s romance was revealed shortly after the nonprofit founder revealed his sexuality during an interview.

