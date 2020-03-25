On Instagram: Heidi Klum not infected with coronavirus

Model Heidi Klum (46) is not infected with the novel corona virus. This is her 14th day at home, Klum wrote on Instagram on the hashtag “# covid_19negative” on Tuesday.

The mother of four posted a photo of herself lying on a meadow under a blue sky. When asked by a fan how she felt, Klum replied: «Much better, thanks. I only have a severe cold and try to get over it. »

“Germany’s next top model” presenter announced in mid-March that she was lying in bed with cold-like symptoms and isolating herself at home. She had been tested on Sars-CoV-2 and was waiting for the result, she announced later. Klum’s husband, musician Tom Kaulitz (30), did not feel good and also did a test. But that was negative, as Klum and Tom’s twin brother Bill Kaulitz later wrote on Instagram.