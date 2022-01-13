On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra discusses dropping the Jonas moniker.

On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra talks about dropping the Jonas name.

Priyanka Chopra is speaking out about the backlash and scrutiny she received after dropping her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle last year, calling the situation “a professional hazard.”

Chopra addressed the “random Monday in November” when she reverted to only her first and last name on Instagram, causing fans to speculate that her marriage was in trouble, in an interview with Vanity Fair.

However, as Chopra explains in the February cover story of Vogue, social media is far from the end-all.

She went on to say that the experience exemplified the intense scrutiny that celebrities face in the digital age.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling,” Chopra tells the outlet, “that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture will be zoomed in on, and people will speculate.”

“It’s only a professional risk…

Because of the noise on social media and its pervasiveness in our lives, I believe it appears to be much larger than it actually is.

In real life, I believe we give it a lot more weight than it deserves.”

After leaving a flirty comment on one of Jonas’ workout videos, Chopra quickly put the rocky marriage rumors to rest.

“Damn! I just died in your arms…” she wrote, followed by two heart emojis.

The Bollywood star is no stranger to public scrutiny, having been accused of being a “global scam artist” who married Jonas to advance her career in a now-deleted article by New York Magazine’s The Cut.

Chopra, along with fellow judges Julianne Hough and Usher, has recently come under fire for her role in the competition series The Activist, which was criticized for its format, which pitted activists against one another in the hopes of bringing attention to their causes.

Chopra apologized for her participation at the time, admitting the show got it wrong.

Chopra now tells Vanity Fair that she is saddened by the entire situation.

