On Instagram, why did Priyanka Chopra remove Nick Jonas’ surname?

PRIYanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas’ last name was removed from her Instagram account in November, sparking rumors that she was divorcing him.

Chopra is an actress, model, and singer who has appeared in over 50 films and received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017 for her role in Quantico.

On a Monday in November, Instagram underwent a change.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, changed her Instagram handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra, removing her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her profile.

Rumors spread quickly on the internet that the couple’s marriage was in trouble and that they were divorcing.

Chopra quickly put an end to the rumors when she posted a loving photo of herself and Jonas on Instagram.

Chopra said she had no idea why she changed her Instagram handle in an interview with ETimes.

“I guess I wanted the username to match my Twitter,” she continued.

It’s just amusing to me that everything becomes such a big deal to people.

Guys, it’s all about the social media.

“Just relax.”

Chopra says she is used to her life being scrutinized constantly, but she had no idea a name change on social media would result in such widespread rumors.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually,” Priyanka said in an interview with Vanity Fair, “that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture will be zoomed in on, and people will speculate.”

Chopra’s life has been scrutinized before, and this isn’t the first time.

People on social media accused her of using her 10-year-younger husband, Nick Jonas, to advance her career.

Chopra, on the other hand, is arguably more famous than her husband, having appeared in over 50 films, 11 times on the cover of Vogue India, and winning India’s Oscar for the 2008 drama Fashion.

She also received the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice in 2016 and the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award from UNICEF in 2019 for her humanitarian work.

“It’s just a professional hazard,” she said of the criticism she continues to receive.

“I believe it appears a lot larger than it is because of the noise on social media and its pervasiveness in our lives.”

In real life, I believe we give it a lot more credence than it deserves.”

Chopra and Jonas first met in 2016 when he sent her a social media message, and they later met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in…

