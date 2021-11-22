On It Takes Two, Rylan reveals Jay Blades and Fred Sirieix as the first Xmas special celebs on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Rylan reveals Jay Blades and Fred Sirieix as the first Xmas special celebs on It Takes Two on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The first two celebrities to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special have been announced: Fred Sirieix, host of First Dates, and Jay Blades, host of Repair Shop.

On Monday night, the news was revealed on BBC Two’s spin-off It Takes Two.

During this year’s festive special, French maitre’d Sirieix, 49, will dance with Australian professional Dianne Buswell.

Sirieix began her TV career as the personable host of First Dates on Channel 4 after a career working front of house at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Since then, he has appeared in several food-related series, including specials with TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo.

Blades, a 51-year-old furniture restorer and TV host, will perform with Russian choreographer and dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Blades, who hails from Hackney in east London, was awarded an MBE earlier this year for his contributions to craf

Fred Sirieix, the host of Channel 4’s First Dates, has been announced as the second celebrity contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

“I got the phone call and I was as excited as I was scared,” he told the One Show’s studio audience.

“I had to do it because I was so scared.”

I’m not going to be able to say no to this.

“I’m going to have to do it.”

Jay Blades, the host of Repair Shop, has been announced as the first celebrity contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

He told BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two via video link from Barbados: “It is probably one of the things I love doing the most, which is challenging myself and doing something I have never done before.”

I can do a dad dance but not full-fledged dancing.

So let’s jump in and see what we can do.”

Fans were irritated after learning of yet another’spoiler’ over the weekend.

“omg I’ve seen a spoiler that I really hope is wrong,” one upset viewer wrote on Twitter.

“I AM THROWING FISTS IF THOSE STRICTLY SPOILERS ARE RIGHT,” another added.

“I’ve seen the spoiler and I’m shocked who they eliminated,” another tweeted.

“The strictly spoilers…. ik it’s not 100% yet, but i feel sick,” one fourth admitted.

With bookmaker Coral, Dan Walker is now 25-1 (down from 66-1) to win Strictly Come Dancing this winter, after his strong public support carried him through another weekend.

With Coral, Rose Ayling-Ellis is still the favorite to win the show, with odds of 1-5.

“Rose is the clear favourite to win this year’s Strictly, but…

