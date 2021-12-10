On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Joe Biden will make his first late-night appearance as President.

Joe Biden Will Make His First Late-Night Appearance as President on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

On Friday, December 7, Joe Biden will appear on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

On Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, he’ll be joined by a very special guest.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear on Friday, December 1st.

The Commander-in-Chief will make his first late-night appearance since taking office as the 46th President of the United States in January.

On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon, 47, announced the exciting news to thunderous applause.

Later, he announced it on The Tonight Show’s Twitter page.

In the video, Fallon exclaims, “Wow!”

According to a White House spokesperson, Biden’s meeting with Fallon will be virtual.

Still, it will be the first time a sitting president has appeared on a late-night talk show since 2016, when President Barack Obama visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Real Time with Bill Maher, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Biden’s planned appearance on The Tonight Show comes just weeks after another historic event.

He temporarily transferred his presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris on January 19 in order to undergo anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, making her the first woman to hold presidential power.

It’s unclear what Fallon and Biden will talk about on Friday’s episode, but we have a feeling there will be laughs, given the comedian’s previous hilarious segments with other celebrity guests.

What a thrill it would be to watch the president play a game of Box of Lies!

On weeknights at 11:35 p.m., The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs.

