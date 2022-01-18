On Lilibet’s First Birthday, Queen Elizabeth is throwing a party, but not for her great-granddaughter.

During her childhood, Queen Elizabeth was called “Lilibet.”

And it was there that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor for their daughter.

This year, on Lilibet’s first birthday, Her Majesty will throw a party — but it won’t be for her great-granddaughter.

The nickname Lilibet was not given to Queen Elizabeth by a family member or a friend, according to Hello! Magazine.

Instead, she gave herself the moniker.

Her Majesty was reportedly unable to pronounce “Elizabeth” as a child.

Instead, she called herself “Lilibet,” and the cute nickname stuck.

The queen’s parents and grandparents referred to her as Lilibet when she was a child.

In a famous quote about Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, her father, King George VI, even used the name.

“I am proud of Lilibet.”

“Margaret is my pride and joy,” the king declared.

The nickname Lilibet appears to be no longer in use.

Prince Philip, the queen’s late husband, is the last known person to address her by that name.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly signed the nickname on a note she laid on his casket when he died in the spring of 2021.

Through the queen’s great-granddaughter, the sweet nickname will live on.

Among royal family members, she is now mostly referred to as “Mummy” or “Granny.”

This year marks Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne, which will be celebrated on February 6th.

Throughout the year, there will be several celebrations.

One of them — June 4 — is her great-granddaughter Lilibet’s first birthday.

The star-studded Platinum Party will take place at Buckingham Palace on that Saturday.

The performers for the event have yet to be announced.

However, it is being billed as a party with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

The Platinum Party will be part of a week-long celebration of the queen’s birthday, which will include Trooping the Colour on June 2.

On Friday, June 3rd, there will be a thanksgiving service at St.

The Cathedral of St. Paul

The Big Jubilee Lunch will conclude the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, June 5.

When Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child last summer, they did share a few details about their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the name, date of birth, and…

