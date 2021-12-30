On “Little House on the Prairie,” Michael Landon felt “very guilty” about his feelings for another woman.

On “Little House on the Prairie,” Michael Landon felt “extremely guilty” about his feelings for another woman.

On the NBC series Little House on the Prairie, Michael Landon portrayed Charles Ingalls.

He was well-known for creating shows that emphasized the importance of family values.

Landon, on the other hand, admitted that he wasn’t as perfect as the characters he played on TV. He once admitted that he “felt very guilty” about having feelings for another woman while married.

In her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Karen Grassle, who played Caroline “Ma” Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, says that divorce was common among the cast and crew.

Many relationships suffered as a result of the long hours.

Working on a television show, according to Grassle, can be difficult on a marriage.

During her time on the show, she claims she witnessed at least four divorces.

One of the cameramen, Grassle noticed, made it a point to call his wife as often as possible.

He appeared to be aware of the work pressures and wanted to do everything he could to keep his relationship together.

Landon opened up about his relationships in his final interview with Life magazine.

He married Lynn Noe, his second wife, during his time on Little House on the Prairie.

Landon, on the other hand, desired to be with Cindy Clerico (they later married, and she became Cindy Landon).

Cindy, who was a stand-in for the child actors, was “fascinating” to Landon, who couldn’t take his gaze away from her.

Landon told Life, “There was something fascinating about her way, her being.”

He described himself as “a kid with a crush” who began doing things to get her attention.

He’d crack silly jokes or tell her when he was going to get a snow cone.

“I felt like a kid with a crush, and I felt awful about it,” Landon explained.

“Remember, I had a wife and five children, and while my wife and I had grown apart after 17 years, I was and still am devoted to those children.

As a result, I tried to suppress my feelings for Cindy, but they only grew stronger.”

Every day, Landon said to Life, he grew more in love with Cindy.

He made the decision that it was time to take action in response to his feelings.

He asked if he could see Cindy later after a party on the set of Little House.

They eventually met at her residence…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.