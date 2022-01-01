On “Mad Men,” Bryan Cranston gave Jon Hamm some heartfelt advice.

On “Mad Men,” Bryan Cranston offers Jon Hamm some heartfelt advice.

Bryan Cranston and Jon Hamm, both Emmy winners, starred in two critically acclaimed AMC shows. On the surface, Breaking Bad and Mad Men don’t seem to have much in common.

Underneath their disparate concepts, however, were compelling character studies about two morally ambiguous men who were driven by ambition.

Both Cranston and Hamm became attached to these dark characters, propelling their careers to new heights.

Similarly, Cranston understood what it was like to say goodbye to a tortured character who had brought him so much fame.

So, as Mad Men drew to a close, Cranston counseled Hamm on what it would be like to part ways with Don Draper.

With his portrayal of Walter White, Bryan Cranston received acclaim.

His numerous Emmy nominations for best actor attest to how well-received his performance was.

The Upside star, on the other hand, thought Hamm’s character in Don Draper was more difficult to play.

In 2015, Cranston told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was always very pleased and delighted when I was nominated, and even more so when I won.”

However, Cranston stated that he would have preferred to see Hamm win an Emmy for once.

“I’d love to see Jon win this,” Cranston said.

“It was more difficult for him to play in Mad Men than it was for me to play in Breaking Bad.”

It’s more difficult to work in a small space, and I thought he did an excellent job.

The show was fantastic in my opinion.

Mad Men is one of my favorite shows.

A fantastic person and a legendary show.

I’d like to see him come out on top.”

Breaking Bad had already said goodbye to its fans while Mad Men was gearing up for its final season.

For several seasons, Hamm portrayed the charismatic Don Draper, and now that the show has ended, his career appears to be in jeopardy.

“And that’s an eye-opener: Are people still going to take me seriously? Am I just going to do romantic comedies for the rest of my life? What’s next?” Hamm told GQ (via People). “And I don’t know, you know? I wish I was smug enough to have had a grand plan.”

Cranston, who had parted ways with a character who had elevated his fame, told Hamm the harsh truth.

“Man, it’s tough,” Cranston told Hamm.

“It’s difficult to let go.

It’ll come at you in a variety of ways…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.