On ‘Mama’s Family,’ Betty White had some of her best moments as Ellen.

Betty White’s Favorite ‘Mama’s Family’ Moments

Betty White, a beloved television legend who died in December, is mourned around the world.

White is best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

Mama’s Family, a Carol Burnett Show spinoff, is one of her other television credits.

Ellen Harper Jackson was played by White on the show for two seasons.

Let’s look back at some of the late actress’s best moments from the show in her honor.

On Mama’s Family, White’s character Ellen is the oldest of Thelma Harper’s (Vicki Lawrence) children.

Because she married a rich man, the character is often portrayed as snobbish.

Ellen did, however, have a vulnerable side, as seen in the episode “The Wedding Part 1.”

Before ‘The Golden Girls,’ Betty White and Rue McClanahan were on this sitcom.

Although the Harpers are preparing for the wedding of Vint and Naomi Harper (Ken Berry and Dorothy Lyman), Ellen’s personal life takes center stage.

Ellen expresses her suspicions that her husband Bruce is having an affair during the bridal shower.

Despite the fact that her family is aware of the truth, they attempt to keep Ellen from discovering it.

When Eunice Harper (Carol Burnett) arrives, she gloats over the fact that Bruce’s affair rumors are true.

As Ellen learns the heartbreaking truth, White exhibited a range of emotions from sadness to rage.

It was one of the few times when Ellen’s fans felt sorry for her.

Despite the fact that Ellen and Bruce work out their issues, the couple divorces by the second season.

Ellen, who is lonely, spends time with her family by showing them photographs from her vacation.

When she starts dating Glen (Gary Hudson), however, she begins to skip out on family gatherings.

Ellen keeps their relationship a secret because she is afraid of what others will think because of their 20-year age difference.

When they show up at the same restaurant as Ellen and Glen, the family learns about her new boyfriend.

Glen makes Thelma unhappy, and she doesn’t approve of her daughter’s relationship with him.

During this episode, White gives yet another outstanding performance, particularly in the final scene when Ellen and Thelma argue.

Mama’s Family was resurrected in 1986 with new episodes after being cancelled in 1984.

By that time, White and Rue McClanahan had moved on to The Golden Girls.

But, according to IMDBcom, White returned in Season 3’s “Best Medicine,” and it was her final appearance…

