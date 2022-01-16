On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, does Amazon deliver?

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, does Amazon ship?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of Amazon’s seven paid holidays.

The company allows employees to take a day off for holidays like Christmas, the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving to spend with their families.

According to Amazon’s website, there will be no deliveries on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Amazon employees are entitled to seven paid vacation days per year:

All federal employees, including Amazon employees, are paid for working even if they take the day off.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday commemorating the civil rights leader’s life and work.

All federal government offices that aren’t absolutely necessary have been shut down.

In observance of the holiday, the US Postal Service, public schools, and banks will be closed.

Both FedEx and UPS, on the other hand, will remain open and continue to deliver packages as usual.

On the following day, all operations will resume as usual.

Four days after his assassination in 1968, Representative John Conyers, D-Mich., introduced legislation for a federal holiday, marking the start of an informal commemoration to honor Dr.

The life of King.

After a year, Dr.

The King Center in Atlanta started holding annual ceremonies on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The center called for nationwide ceremonies and began fundraising for the holiday.

When President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law in 1983, Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday.

Despite this, the holiday was first observed in 1986.

Some states initially refused to recognize the holiday, but by the year 2000, all 50 states had agreed to do so.

The event isn’t just to honor Dr.

Not just Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, but all of the civil rights victories he helped to achieve during his lifetime.

The holiday will be observed on Monday, January 17, 2022, this year.

On the third Monday in January, it is always commemorated.

Occasionally, the holiday falls on Dr.

King’s birthday is on the 15th of January, depending on the calendar.

