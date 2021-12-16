On MasterChef: The Professionals, who is Aaron?

In MasterChef: The Professionals, who is Aaron?

AARON is hoping to make it to the MasterChef: The Professionals finals in 2021.

Everything you need to know about the finalist is right here.

Aaron Middleton, a 27-year-old chef from Winslow, grew up in the area.

Aaron had a passion for cooking since he was a child.

He got an apprenticeship under chef Steven Bulmer at Brook Hall Cookery School in Winslow after leaving school at the age of 16.

He began working in the kitchens of the two Michelin-starred Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons once he turned 17 years old, under Raymond Blanc and Gary Jones.

He then went on to work for chef Brett Graham at The Ledbury in London.

Aaron was then approached by Chef Ollie Dabbous, who offered him a senior position at his new project, Hide.

Aaron joined Sir Richard Branson’s residence in the British Virgin Islands as head chef two years ago.

He’s now self-employed.

Aaron has a partner, according to his Instagram.

Since 2014, the couple has been sharing photos of their travels on social media.

Aaron does not appear to be the father of any children.

On November 8, 2021, MasterChef: The Professionals debuted.

The final episode will air on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2021.

On the iPlayer, you can find all previous episodes.