On Netflix, a trailer for The Tinder Swindler, a true crime documentary about a dating app conman who defrauded women out of thousands of dollars.

Netflix has released a trailer for The Tinder Swindler, a true crime documentary about a dating app conman who defrauded women of thousands of dollars.

Netflix has released a trailer for The Tinder Swindler, a true crime documentary about a dating app conman who defrauded women of thousands of dollars.

Singletons may want to reconsider their online dating plans after watching the trailer for NETFLIX’s upcoming true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler.

Based on the true story of Shimon Hayut, an Israeli con artist who used Tinder to defraud women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Tinder Swindler was announced earlier this year as part of the true crime content that will soon be available on the streaming platform.

“After watching this new film premiering in February 2022, you’ll never swipe right the same way again,” Netflix claims of the documentary.

“The true story of a conman who pretended to be a billionaire playboy on Tinder and the women who set out to expose him.”

One of his victims was Cecilie Fjellhoy, a Norwegian master’s student in London.

She’d fallen head over heels for the ‘Prince of Diamonds,’ as he was known.

Hayut allegedly defrauded Cecilie of £150,060 after lavishing her with grand romantic gestures.

After a joint Interpol-Israeli police operation, Hayut was apprehended in Greece in June 2019 for using a fake passport.

“I’m going back to Israel, which is my home country, and I’m going to face what’s waiting for me there, and that’s it,” he said outside of court.

“We’ll resolve whatever issues we have in court.”

Hayut now faces extradition to Israel, where he was arrested in 2011 and charged with theft, forgery, and fraud, but fled before going to trial.

The Tinder Swindler will be available to watch on Netflix on Wednesday, February 2nd.