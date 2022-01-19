On Netflix, when will Tall Girl 2 be available?

Tall Girl, a teen comedy film, debuted on Netflix on September 13, 2019.

The sequel to the popular film was announced in December 2020, and it will feature the original cast.

According to Netflix, the first Tall Girl episode has received over 41 million views.

On January 19, 2022, a trailer for Tall Girl 2 was released.

Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carptenter, Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington, Steve Zahn, and others appeared in the teaser, reprising their roles from the first Tall Girl movie.

Netflix will have the film available for streaming.

Tall Girl 2 will be released on February 11, 2022.

Ava Michelle’s character, Jodi Kreyman, was the titular tall girl in the first Tall Girl film.

As she navigated high school struggles, including a love triangle, tall girl Jodi faced her insecurities about her height.

Michelle returns as tall girl Jodi in the sequel to the 2019 film, having overcome her self-doubt about her height.

Jodi is now dealing with her growing popularity among the student body, which is causing her problems.

“Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin,” according to the Netflix synopsis.

Netflix released a cast commentary on their YouTube channel following the release of the Tall Girl 2 trailer.

Fans and users on the internet weighed in on the Tall Girl sequel news.

“This could be better if it was a series instead of a movie,” one YouTube user said.

“I’m surprised this is even getting a sequel considering the reviews of the first movie lol,” wrote another.

“Yes, that’s right.

Being a tall girl, especially a popular tall girl, has its challenges.

“Oh, the horror!” exclaimed another.