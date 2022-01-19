On Netflix’s “Cheer,” Navarro College and Rival School only made (dollar)30,000 per season.

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ only made (dollar)30,000 per season for Navarro College and Rival School.

Navarro College isn’t exactly flush with cash, despite the massive success of Netflix’s Cheer.

According to an article published by Sportico on Wednesday, January 19, Navarro signed a (dollar)30,000 deal with a production company in 2018 to make an untitled cheerleading documentary.

Cheer’s second season, which premiered on January 12, reportedly brought in the same amount of money for the institution.

“Everyone thinks we made a million dollars off of the show, but as you can see from the contract, we didn’t,” said Stacie Snipes, Navarro’s director of marketing and public information.

Trinity Valley Community College, Navarro’s main rival, is featured in Season 2 of the sports documentary.

TVCC received only (dollar)30,000 from the production company despite joining the Netflix series after it had already become a phenomenon.

When it premiered in January 2020, cheer was an instant hit, following coach Monica Aldama and her team as they prepared for the 2019 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship.

Aldama, 49, and several other cast members were thrust into the spotlight as a result of the show’s success, with the cheer coach even competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Full Out! Leadership Lessons from America’s Favorite Coach, her autobiography, was published earlier this year.

Navarro College hasn’t gotten the same amount of attention in the years since Cheer debuted, despite the fact that the reality show put the small school on the map.

“We’ve had declining enrollment,” Snipes said in a statement to Sportico on Wednesday, noting that Cheer’s popularity peaked during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I could probably name four or five students who came here after hearing about our college [through Cheer],” she says.

“We just wanted to have a really good show produced about her program; we never really thought about having people flocking to our school,” Snipes said, admitting that Navarro wasn’t expecting a huge increase in enrollment as a result of the show.

Season 2 of Cheer focused on Navarro and TVCC’s preparations for the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships, as well as the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against breakout star Jerry Harris.

The Netflix personality, according to Us Weekly in September 2020.

