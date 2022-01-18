On new season, Summer House has TWO (dollar)3M Hamptons mansions with massive pools and jacuzzis for raunchy hookups.

Summer House’s TWO (dollar)3M Hamptons mansions, complete with massive pools and jacuzzis for raunchy hookups on the new season

The wild cast of Bravo’s Summer House is partying in not one, but two (dollar)3 million mega mansions in the Hamptons in the new season.

Some of the stars, including Ciara Miller and Summer Charm’s playboy, Austen Kroll, are seen in raunchy hookups at each of the sprawling estates, which feature a massive pool and jacuzzi.

Season six of the Bravo hit show, which premieres tonight, began filming in Montauk, just north of The Hamptons, at a sprawling 4,500 square-foot home.

The (dollar)3 million Nantucket-style home sits on an acre lot with an infinity pool and indoor spa pool that is heated all year.

Lots of green grass can be found in the house’s large backyard, where the Summer House cast can be seen partying during a barbecue.

A state-of-the-art eat-in kitchen, a perched hill with views of the Napeague Harbor, and tall cathedral ceilings are among the features of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

The home, which is part of a nature and state reserve, is surrounded by more than 1,300 acres of greenery.

Despite having reserved the seaside mansion for the entire season, the cast and crew were forced to relocate to a nearby home after local residents complained about the production’s commotion causing problems.

After that, the show relocated to Southhampton, New York, where they upgraded to a slightly more expensive (dollar)3.6 million home.

This estate is much larger at 6,500 square feet, with eight bedrooms and eight and a half baths.

With a wet bar off the formal dining room, the house, which has a similar Nantucket aesthetic to the first, is set up for a good time.

The estate has a smart wired, state-of-the-art sound system that contributes to the party atmosphere.

Three of the upstairs bedrooms have outdoor terraces with views of the surrounding scenery, including the home’s large backyard.

The landscaped outdoor space includes a swimming pool, hot tub, and all-weather tennis court, as well as an outdoor patio and grill station.

The cast reportedly moved into the house in July 2021 and filmed for six weeks, according to a Bravo insider.

In addition to Ciara’s man, Southern Charm star Austen, 34, appearing in cameos on Bravo this season, his costar Craig Conover will also be causing controversy.

Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, his wife Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Mya Allen, and Alex Wach will join them.

