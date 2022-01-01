On New Year’s Day, less than a year after Donald Trump pardoned him, Kodak Black was arrested for trespassing.

On New Year’s Day, less than a year after being pardoned by Donald Trump, Kodak Black was arrested for trespassing.

KODAK Black was arrested for trespassing less than a year after Donald Trump granted him a pardon.

On New Year’s Day, just before 1.30 a.m., the rapper was arrested.

His arrest has so far remained a mystery.

Black had previously been sentenced to three years in prison for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons from a Miami gun store.

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, pardoned the actor on his last day in office.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was imprisoned in Illinois’ USP Thomson prison for about half of his sentence.

The 23-year-old thanked Trump for commuting the sentence on Twitter at the time.

He tweeted, “I Want To Thank President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And For Shortening My Sentence.”

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to everyone for their love and support.”

It’s More Important Than You’ll Ever Realize.”

“Continue giving back, learning, and growing,” Black said.

In May 2019, he was charged with federal weapons offenses after indicating on paperwork that he was not under indictment while trying to buy guns.

At the time, he was out on bond for a sexual assault charge in South Carolina.

According to the BBC, Black was arrested before his set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival in May.

In March, one of the guns he purchased was used in an attempted shooting.

“A rival rap artist was the intended target,” prosecutors said.

He had not, however, been charged in connection with the incident.

Black also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in March 2020, following an arrest at the US-Canada border in April 2019.

Black is still facing a sexual assault charge stemming from a 2016 incident in Florence.

Black’s case is still moving through the court system, according to the Florence County Public Index.

He could face an additional 30 years in prison if he is charged.

In prison, the rapper had a tumultuous time.

The Atlanta Black Star reported in September 2020 that Black had filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He claimed that since his arrival, he had been beaten, tortured, and mentally abused by prison guards at Big Sandy Penitentiary in Inez, Kentucky.

Soon after, he was transferred to FTC Oklahoma City, and then to Thomson.

Around this time, he publicly requested that his sentence be commuted by Donald Trump.

For assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room in South California, the rapper was sentenced to probation in April 2021.

Kodak was originally accused of rape, but he agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.