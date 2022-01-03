On New Year’s Eve, actor David Koechner of “Anchorman” was arrested for DUI.

On New Year’s Eve, actor David Koechner (‘Anchorman’) was arrested for DUI.

On New Year’s Eve in Simi Valley, California, David Koechner was arrested for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run.

Police were called around 3:00 p.m. on Friday to deal with an “erratic driver” after the Anchorman actor allegedly hit a street sign with his car, according to TMZ, which broke the story first.

Koechner was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and his vehicle was towed soon after, according to TMZ.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Koechner was arrested on Dec. 3 at 3:03 p.m.

He was taken to the Ventura County Jail and booked at 5:15 p.m., where he remained until the next morning.

At 5:49 a.m., Koechner was freed.

Koechner, who has appeared in shows such as The Office, Superior Donuts, The Goldbergs, and others, has been given a court date of March 30 to appear in Ventura County Superior Court to answer for the alleged incident.

Koechner’s upcoming comedy tour was set to begin in January.

The tour kicks off on May 6 in Rochester, New York, and runs until May 21.

It’s unclear whether his arrest and pending court date will have an impact on the tour.

ET has contacted Koechner’s representative for comment.

