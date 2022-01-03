On New Year’s Eve, David Koechner, star of “Anchorman,” was arrested for DUI.

On New Year’s Eve, ‘Anchorman’ star David Koechner was arrested for DUI.

On New Year’s Eve in Simi Valley, California, David Koechner was arrested for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run.

Police were called around 3:00 p.m. on Friday to deal with an “erratic driver” after the Anchorman actor reportedly hit a street sign with his car, according to TMZ, which broke the story first.

Koechner was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, and his car was towed shortly after, according to TMZ.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Koechner was arrested on Dec. 3 at 3:03 p.m.

He was taken to the Ventura County Jail at 5:15 p.m. and booked, where he remained until the next morning.

At 5:49 a.m., Koechner was released.

Koechner, who has appeared in shows such as The Office, Superior Donuts, The Goldbergs, and others, has been given a court date of March 30 to answer for the alleged incident.

In January, Koechner was set to begin his upcoming comedy tour.

The tour kicks off on May 6 in Rochester, New York, and runs through May 21.

It’s unclear whether his arrest and upcoming court appearance will have an impact on the tour.

ET has contacted Koechner’s representative for comment.

