On New Year’s Eve, I thought I’d successfully snuck a guy into my room – until my mother sent me the MOST MORTIFYING text.

ONE-NIGHT STANDS are awkward enough on their own, but having to bring them back to your parents’ house? That’s enough to put us off for good.

Carley, a TikTok user, thought she’d figured out a BRILLIANT way to get a guy into her room on New Year’s Eve.

The student explained how she thought she had turned off her mother’s video doorbell before bringing the bloke back in a viral video that has received over 1.8 million views.

But, to put it bluntly, things didn’t go as planned.

“When you thought you’d deactivated the [Ring doorbell], you wake up to texts from your mother,” Carley wrote.

“Do you have someone here?” Carley’s mother texted as soon as she got home from her night out.

Unfortunately for Carley, the video doorbell began recording her as soon as she entered the corridor with the guy.

Carly tells him to be quiet before sneaking him in, despite the fact that she was sure she had turned off the doorbell.

Carley’s mother, who had been watching the whole thing unfold on her phone, then asked, “Who is in your bed this morning?”

Carley didn’t notice the messages until the next morning, when her mother texted her something even more embarrassing.

“Hello Missy… are you awake yet??? How about your bed partner???” she added.

Carley mockingly captioned the video, “What a great way to start the year.”

“I’m dying over ‘bed partner,’!” one viewer exclaimed.

“Bye, this made my heart race!” said another.

“Bestie, you’re supposed to turn off the wifi box!” a third wrote.

She clarified in the comments section, however, that her mother was fine with it.

“My mother and I are best friends,” Carley explained, “and she laughed when I told her the story.”

“She was caught off guard,” says the narrator.

