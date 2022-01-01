On New Year’s Eve, iconic jazz star Nick Colionne ‘passes away,’ prompting friends to say that music will never be the same.

Nick Colionne ‘dead’: On New Year’s Eve, the iconic jazz singer ‘passes away,’ prompting friends to say that music will never be the same.

Friends have said that music will “not be the same” without JAZZ star Nick Colionne, who died on New Year’s Eve.

His hit songs High Flyin’, Morning Call, and Uncle Nick made him a household name.

Nick died on New Year’s Eve, according to his friends.

His cause of death has yet to be determined.

The star’s age at the time of his death is unknown.

This month, he was scheduled to perform on two Smooth Jazz Cruises, one from January 31 to February 7 and the other from February 7 to 14.

On Twitter, fellow artist Michael Lington shared the sad news, along with a photo of the two.

“We all had the same experience with Nick Colionne, always fun and warm on and off stage,” he wrote.

“This year we got to see each other a lot, both on the road and virtually, as he was a guest on my live-stream series multiple times, and I will miss you so much, my brother.”

“Rest in Peace.”

Others quickly took to social media to express their condolences to Nick’s family and share their memories of him.

“I say Farrell to my friend Nick Colionne with great sadness and a heavy heart,” singer Phil Perry wrote.

Lilly and I would like to express our condolences to the family.

“We have truly lost a great one in the music world.”

The stage, the performances, and the laughs will all be different without you.

“Relax.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.