On New Year’s Eve, Jenny Slate married Ben Shattuck in a living room ceremony.

On New Year’s Eve, Jenny Slate married Ben Shattuck in her living room.

Love is beyond COVID’s control.

Jenny Slate and her fiancé Ben Shattuck married in a private ceremony at their home after three postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were planning a [wedding]that ended up being almost 200 people, and now it’s just our parents and siblings,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Marie Claire in the new issue, which was released on January 18.

“Each of us invited six friends… I like it.”

It suits me better.

I didn’t realize how much the big thing was bothering me.

“Just a smidgeon.”

Shattuck proposed to Slate in September of 2019 after they made their public debut as a couple at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

“He took me to France and made me feel happy and free, and then he asked me to marry him, and I screamed YES,” the comedian wrote on Instagram in September 2019.

Slate went on to say, “I love you, @benshattuck_art.”

“You are the kindest and brightest person I have ever met, and I am eternally grateful. Here we go, and keep going.”

Ida Lupine, the couple’s first child, was born in February 2021.

“Motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me,” Slate told Entertainment Tonight at the time, and the actress echoed those sentiments in her interview with Marie Claire.

“I only realized this after I had the baby,” she said, reflecting on her own childhood, “but I thought being a mother would be like being a replica of my own mother’s experience with motherhood.”

“At least, that’s how I saw it: she really, really, really loves us, and she also seemed really stressed out, and at a loss for words, and exhausted, and splattered in clay on a regular basis.”

When it comes to raising her daughter, however, Slate claims to have had the “opposite” experience.

“It’s not that having a newborn baby isn’t difficult and challenging.

I’ve never been happier in my life, despite the fact that there are so many significant challenges ahead of me.

“I finally feel like I can be who I want to be,” she said.

Slate previously dated Chris Evans

