On New Year’s Eve, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, alongside Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner, unveil the first promo for their new Hulu show.

THE Hulu countdown to the Kardashians’ new show has begun.

The reality family also released a short teaser for the show just hours before the new year.

“When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,” Khloe says in the short video, which she shared on Instagram.

A shot of Kris and her children wishing everyone a “Happy New Year” follows.

“New year, new beginnings. See you soon on @kardashianshulu,” Khloe wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Fans can’t wait, and they’re gushing over her in the comments section.

“I AM SOOO READY!” exclaimed one fan.

“Best thing to ever start 2022,” one user said.

“IVE BEEN REWATCHING FROM SEASON ONE AND I JUST STARTED THE 2ND ONE OMG IM SO EXCITED!!!!” a third added in all caps.

During an appearance on the Ellen show in October, Khloe revealed the new show’s premiere date.

According to Khloe, the new show will premiere on the streaming network at the end of January or the beginning of February.

“That’s Hulu’s beauty,” she explained.

We’re streaming now, and we’ll have a much faster turnaround than before.

And we’re ecstatic.

“They’re now shooting with us in the back, and we’re overjoyed to be back on our feet.”

For many die-hard Kardashian fans, saying goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 14 years was a bitter pill to swallow.

However, thanks to their new Hulu show, viewers will be able to keep up with their favorite reality family.

The family inked a lucrative deal with Hulu to create content exclusively for the streaming service.

The new series is set to premiere in the first half of 2022, though no date has been set.

It will detail all of the major events in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lives, such as Kim’s divorce from Kanye West and Kourtney’s wedding to Travis.

