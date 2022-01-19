On New Year’s Eve, Olympic athlete Adam Rippon married his fiancee Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in secret.

On New Year’s Eve, Olympian Adam Rippon married his fiancee Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in a private ceremony.

Prepare for a triple axel in your heart, because Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala have married!

On New Year’s Eve, the Olympian announced on Instagram that he had secretly married his Finnish fiancée.

The Dancing With the Stars winner captioned the photo, “SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED.”

“One afternoon, JP and I looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s just go do it now,’ which is a very *romantic* phrase.

So that’s what we did.

It was just the three of us 123121,” she says.

Rippon also shared a series of adorable selfies of himself, Kajaala, and their puppy Tony to go along with the announcement.

Kajaala gives Rippon a loving kiss on the forehead in one of the images.

Kajaala posted photos and a video from their wedding day on his own Instagram account.

He wrote, “We are married!! the video is from our actual wedding day on December 31st 2021.”

“There were only the three of us, and it was a simple ceremony.”

That was exactly what we were looking for.

Tony has two proud fathers.”

The video, which was shot in their car, shows Kajaala smiling before panning over to Rippon, who flashes the gleaming ring on his finger for a brief moment.

In the back seat, their puppy can be seen sleeping soundly.

The couple, who met on Tinder, announced their engagement on social media in February 2021. “JP and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 due to the pandemic,” Rippon wrote.

“I jumped at the chance to visit him in Finland when the opportunity arose.

I spent a little over two months there.”

“In between all of that and binge-watching all four seasons of The Crown, we went out and bought ourselves some rings and said that magical word,” he continued.

‘Duh!’ We got *engaged*,” she says.

“We’ve been waiting to do it for a while and we always were like, ‘Let’s just go and do it,” Rippon explained to People recently.

